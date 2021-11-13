First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 663.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 332,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

TMHC opened at $32.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

