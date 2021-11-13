First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

