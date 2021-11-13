First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Exponent by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Exponent by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,197,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $804,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,196.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

