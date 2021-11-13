First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 13,927 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.