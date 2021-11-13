First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.77

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 4099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

