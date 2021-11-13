First Western Financial, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Western Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. First Western Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MYFW. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MYFW opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $255.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Western Financial by 52.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Western Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 63.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Smith sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $101,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,706 shares of company stock worth $758,612. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.