FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 4,217,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

