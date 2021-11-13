Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Up 10.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s stock price traded up 10.6% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fisker traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.90. 219,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,923,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FSR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,978,000 after buying an additional 436,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after buying an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

