Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU) by 66.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,059 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,561,000.

NYSEARCA BRZU opened at $74.18 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35.

