Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

