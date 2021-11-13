Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90,997 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $48.62 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

