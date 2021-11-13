Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 833,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after purchasing an additional 458,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

