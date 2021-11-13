Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.65 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

