Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 24,294 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,631,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000.

XTN stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

