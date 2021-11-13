Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 32,147 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYF stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.24.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

