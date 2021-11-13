Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.33 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.26 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

