Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

