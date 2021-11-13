Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.260 EPS.

FLO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,974,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

