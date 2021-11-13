Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FLR opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,300,000 after buying an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

