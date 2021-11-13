FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 162.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

