Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Up 1.6%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($2.11). 98,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 230,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £161.50 million and a P/E ratio of 26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 3.53 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Fonix Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Fonix Mobile Ltd provides mobile payments and messaging services for client in media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise, and commerce. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United States.

