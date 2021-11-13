Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Benchmark currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.74. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

