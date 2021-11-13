Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

