Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.48 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 7.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 7.07. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.75 and a fifty-two week high of 8.94.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.