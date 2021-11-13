Fortuna Silver Mines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 29,501 call options on the company. This is an increase of 868% compared to the average daily volume of 3,049 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSM shares. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

