Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $19.06. Fossil Group shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 73,996 shares.

The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 606,936 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Fossil Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $886.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

