Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.28. 67,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,565. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $189.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

