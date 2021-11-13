Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of FRHC stock opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. Freedom has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. Analysts expect that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 2,474.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freedom by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Freedom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

