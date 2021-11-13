Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.59.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.