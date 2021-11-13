freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FRTAF opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. freenet has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

