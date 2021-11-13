Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FME. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.37 ($80.43).

ETR:FME opened at €57.90 ($68.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

