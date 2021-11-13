Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.