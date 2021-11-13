Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.