Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.07) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,558.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,596.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £966.71 million and a PE ratio of 46.06.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

