Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Up 19.4% This Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $419,455.61 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.