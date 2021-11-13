Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.