FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.37). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

APLS stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 543,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.