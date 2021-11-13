FY2021 Earnings Estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BTI. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $34.09 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 52.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.