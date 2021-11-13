FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 240,955 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.