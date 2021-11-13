FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.81). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.40. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.