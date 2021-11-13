FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.14). Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $923.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 23.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

