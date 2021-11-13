FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.99). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALGS opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $733.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

