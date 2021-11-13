FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.75 target price on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Altius Renewable Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.67.

The company has a market cap of C$281.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -662.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

