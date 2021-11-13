FY2021 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.73). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.23% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

