FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exela Technologies, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Exela Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.84. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

