FY2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.05 on Friday. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,412,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,791,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

