FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.