FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TWNK stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

