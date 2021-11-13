FY2021 EPS Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average is $185.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.