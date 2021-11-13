FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Reduced by Analyst

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($8.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.11). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($8.83) EPS.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.94) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $179.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after purchasing an additional 753,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 689,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 157,277 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

